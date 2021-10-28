Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,785 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KURA. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.3% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 133.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,480 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,363,000 after purchasing an additional 621,806 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 169.8% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 732,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 460,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,635,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,225,000 after purchasing an additional 389,200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KURA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

