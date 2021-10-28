L’Air Liquide’s (AIQUY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $33.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $36.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

