L’Air Liquide’s (AIQUY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $33.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $36.26.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.