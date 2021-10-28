Lambda Market Cap Tops $16.52 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, Lambda has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $16.52 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00205976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00098999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,433,534,230 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

