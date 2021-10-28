Lamprell (LON:LAM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 36.95 ($0.48). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 35.20 ($0.46), with a volume of 33,721 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Lamprell from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.99. The firm has a market cap of £125.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

