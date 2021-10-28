Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Update

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the September 30th total of 443,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 70.4% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,269. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

