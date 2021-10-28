Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.28). Lannett posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 516.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the third quarter worth approximately $754,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 859.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 959,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 859,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 27.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LCI opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Lannett has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.05.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.