Lazydays (LAZY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Lazydays to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, analysts expect Lazydays to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LAZY stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $239.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.88. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Lazydays news, CEO William P. Murnane sold 16,575 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $367,467.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Murnane sold 33,533 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $840,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,313,433. 24.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lazydays stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

