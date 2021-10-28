LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 188.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at $213,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at $480,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at $974,000.

Shares of LDH Growth Corp I stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 29,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,137. LDH Growth Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

