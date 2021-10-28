Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 948 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Everi were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,660 shares of company stock worth $4,455,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

EVRI opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

