Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Despegar.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,503,000 after acquiring an additional 231,758 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 34.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 465,292 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,329,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Despegar.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after buying an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 675,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 74,881 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

DESP opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $785.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

