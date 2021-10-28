Legal & General Group Plc Has $358,000 Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

SGRY stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

