Legal & General Group Plc Purchases New Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vuzix by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,310,000 after buying an additional 2,238,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 291.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 140,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vuzix by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 130,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in Vuzix by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 240,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 123,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Shares of VUZI opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Vuzix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $620.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 171.69%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.