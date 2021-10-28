Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHLS. Guggenheim lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

SHLS stock opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.70. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.