Legal & General Group Plc Takes $282,000 Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 35,994.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 41,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 10,821.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 71,422 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $932,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 468,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 208,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,100.

DNMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.