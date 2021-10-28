LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) vs. CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Head to Head Survey

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of CarGurus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LegalZoom.com and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A CarGurus 15.72% 27.87% 20.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LegalZoom.com and CarGurus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 11.47 $9.90 million N/A N/A CarGurus $551.45 million 7.09 $77.55 million $0.75 44.41

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LegalZoom.com and CarGurus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50 CarGurus 0 2 7 0 2.78

LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus price target of $42.88, suggesting a potential upside of 56.42%. CarGurus has a consensus price target of $36.56, suggesting a potential upside of 9.74%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than CarGurus.

Summary

CarGurus beats LegalZoom.com on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

