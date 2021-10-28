Lennox International Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $12.24 Per Share (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $12.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share.

LII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.50.

LII stock opened at $296.99 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $266.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

