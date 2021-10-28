Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.100-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.11 billion-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.20 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.10-12.70 EPS.

Shares of LII traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $299.40. 3,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.65. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.50.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

