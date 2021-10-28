LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Update

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the September 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LXXGF stock opened at 0.43 on Thursday. LexaGene has a 12-month low of 0.28 and a 12-month high of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.38.

LexaGene Company Profile

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

