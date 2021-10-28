LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Update

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the September 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LXXGF stock opened at 0.43 on Thursday. LexaGene has a 12-month low of 0.28 and a 12-month high of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.38.
LexaGene Company Profile
