LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Trading Up 6.8%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s share price was up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 10,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 720,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPL shares. UBS Group lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA lowered LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 240.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 25.8% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 157.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

