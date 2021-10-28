LGCY Network Hits Market Cap of $158.69 Million (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $158.69 million and $908,386.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded up 33.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00049795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00206643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00098877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LGCY Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

