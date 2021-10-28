LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Gap Down to $143.74

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $143.74, but opened at $139.61. LHC Group shares last traded at $136.29, with a volume of 1,826 shares traded.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.25.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day moving average is $189.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
