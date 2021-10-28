LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Gap Down to $143.74

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $143.74, but opened at $139.61. LHC Group shares last traded at $136.29, with a volume of 1,826 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.25.

Get LHC Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day moving average is $189.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.