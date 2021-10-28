Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $41.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.82.

LI has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth $1,526,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 658.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 576,359 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Li Auto by 879.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 449,574 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LI stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.67. 6,133,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,765,182. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.19 and a beta of 2.09. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $780.44 million during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

