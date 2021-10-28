LifeVantage (LFVN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $54.78 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 40.23%.
Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
