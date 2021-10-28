Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$133.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Lightspeed POS stock traded up C$7.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$121.15. 796,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of C$17.86 billion and a PE ratio of -73.20. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$41.07 and a one year high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

