Lightspeed Pos (LSP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Lightspeed Pos to post earnings of C($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$142.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.87 million.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Pos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Pos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.