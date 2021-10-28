Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Lindsay by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 533,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after buying an additional 37,761 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 43.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after buying an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 251,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,914,000 after buying an additional 47,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 20.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay stock opened at $140.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.41.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

