Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend by 37.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $12.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $278.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $304.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.65 and a 200 day moving average of $264.81.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,417 shares of company stock worth $8,067,708. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Littelfuse stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

