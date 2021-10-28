Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $301.23 and last traded at $295.60, with a volume of 110008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.40.

The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,417 shares of company stock worth $8,067,708. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 46.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

About Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

