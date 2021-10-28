Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Short Interest Down 91.7% in October

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LIVC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. 43,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,489. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Live Current Media has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of -1.25.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

