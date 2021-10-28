Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Short Interest Down 91.7% in October

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LIVC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. 43,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,489. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Live Current Media has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of -1.25.
About Live Current Media
