Livent (LTHM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Livent to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Livent has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. On average, analysts expect Livent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.16. Livent has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $27.45.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Livent stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Livent worth $36,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.34.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

