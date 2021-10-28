LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $57.27 and last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 16254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get LKQ alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.66.

About LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.