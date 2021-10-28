LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.780-$3.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LKQ opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. LKQ has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised LKQ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

