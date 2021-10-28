LKQ’s (LKQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.83.

LKQ opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $56.99.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,023,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in LKQ by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LKQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,618,000 after purchasing an additional 382,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in LKQ by 17.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,836,000 after acquiring an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

