LMR Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

LMR Partners LLP cut its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,500 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Vipshop worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vipshop by 141.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of Vipshop stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $11.57. 104,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,268,214. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.