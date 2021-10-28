LMR Partners LLP Has $13.05 Million Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 680.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.79. 30,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,610. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

