LMR Partners LLP Has $19.53 Million Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 326.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 370,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $19,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLF traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,813. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

