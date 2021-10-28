LMR Partners LLP Has $76.87 Million Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 509.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217,235 shares during the quarter. Discovery accounts for 1.2% of LMR Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.52% of Discovery worth $76,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 170.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 14.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DISCK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.11. 77,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,111,546. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

