LMR Partners LLP Sells 83,000 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

LMR Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $30,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,243,000 after acquiring an additional 304,665 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.55. 62,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $115.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.82.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

