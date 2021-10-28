LOCGame (LOCG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.38 Million

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 28th. LOCGame has a total market capitalization of $11.38 million and $3.53 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 73.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00069485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00070365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00095057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,733.80 or 0.99857734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.86 or 0.06944820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00020826 BTC.

LOCGame Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 43,375,991 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

