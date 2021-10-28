Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 414 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 18.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

NYSE CBT opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

