Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $73.87 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

