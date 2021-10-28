Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,581,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.53. 20,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $234.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.83 and its 200-day moving average is $198.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

