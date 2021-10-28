LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,695 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 195.6% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 127.7% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

NYSE:BRO opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average is $54.26. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $67.24.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.