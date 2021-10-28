LPL Financial LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,575 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after buying an additional 327,916 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 750,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,285,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $13,072,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,953,000 after buying an additional 117,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H opened at $85.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $4,442,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 256,314 shares of company stock worth $18,818,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.97.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

