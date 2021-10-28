LPL Financial LLC Purchases 117,241 Shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) by 262.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,241 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.15% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 83.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $260,000.

Get Fidelity International High Dividend ETF alerts:

FIDI opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.