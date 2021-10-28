LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 871.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $77.34 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.18.

