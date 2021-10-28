Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LNDNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Shares of LNDNF opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. Lundin Energy AB has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

