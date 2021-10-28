Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.20-1.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.11. 238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luxfer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 1,323.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Luxfer worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

