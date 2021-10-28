LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Release Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post earnings of $5.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.61. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.