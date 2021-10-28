Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) versus Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Financial Review

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mack-Cali Realty and Douglas Emmett, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack-Cali Realty 0 1 1 0 2.50 Douglas Emmett 0 3 2 0 2.40

Mack-Cali Realty currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.55%. Douglas Emmett has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.67%. Given Mack-Cali Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mack-Cali Realty is more favorable than Douglas Emmett.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty and Douglas Emmett’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack-Cali Realty $313.56 million 5.33 -$51.39 million $1.07 17.16 Douglas Emmett $891.52 million 6.49 $50.42 million $1.82 18.12

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Mack-Cali Realty. Mack-Cali Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Mack-Cali Realty has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack-Cali Realty -13.17% -10.34% -3.20% Douglas Emmett 5.83% 1.23% 0.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Mack-Cali Realty on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services. The Commercial and Other Real Estate and Multi-Family Real Estate Portfolio segments provides leasing, property management, acquisition, development, construction, and tenant-related services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The company was founded on June 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

